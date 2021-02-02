Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt Suit Up in Leaked Photos From Thor: Love and Thunder

A set of new images have surfaced online from the sets of Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder. The shooting is currently underway in Centennial Park, Sydney, Australia. The behind-the-scenes pictures from the film sets reveal new looks of lead stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. The photos show Hemsworth and Pratt both dressed in similar striking costumes. Hemsworth, 37, gets into the skin of Thor in the franchise while Pratt, 41, will reprise his role as Peter Quill or Star-Lord. The images, which were posted on social media, show Thor and Star-Lord decked up in late-80s inspired outfits. The two stars are busy filming a scene and engrossed in work as seen in the leaked pictures. Hemsworth was dressed in a pair of snug-fit blue jeans teamed with a red leather vest. He is also sporting long blonde tresses and carrying Thor's Stormbreaker axe around. The Guardians of the Galaxy fame Sean Gunn can also be spotted in a purple spacesuit in the photos.

Work on sets seemed to be in full swing and a whole lot of camera equipment, with assistants, can be seen surrounding the actors on set. Hemsworth and Pratt appeared to be in deep conversation with a flurry of activity happening on sets. In other leaked pictures, Hemsworth in a tight pair of jeans and a singlet looked in great shape for the role. Pratt was dressed in red armour and the two actors were busy in discussion between takes during the al fresco shoot.

The local Australian government provided millions in subsidies for the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise to shoot there. Marvel also shot the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Sydney.

Thor: Love and Thunder will flaunt a star-studded cast. Directed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming American superhero film will also feature Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale will don the anti-hero or the villain’s character, Gorr the God Butcher. The Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slated to be released on May 6, 2022, in the United States.