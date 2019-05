Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up

Both Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo looked a tad bit different in Avengers: Endgame, as opposed to their previous outings in the Marvel franchise. In that, they must have gone through various look tests to get the character right, which must have involved trying out wigs and beards, which in turn provided the stars with a whole lot of time to kill inside the vanity van.Sharing a throwback picture from the time of their look trial for Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo posted an image that shows him and Hemsworth trying out wigs for look approval. The two actors can be seen having a fun time while trying out several hairdos, before the directors locked onto the one they sported in the film.In the image, Ruffalo can be seen wearing a middle parted, brown haired wig, while Hemsworth may be seen in a side parted blonde one. Hemsworth, on his part, also sports a trimmed moustache. Ruffalo captioned the image,"I really think this look worked for us. Right, @chrishemsworth? #BehindTheScenes #AvengersEndgame." (sic)In the film, Hemsworth sports long blonde hair and thick dreadlocks for a beard, while Ruffalo has dark coloured hair, as he transforms into Dr Hulk. In fact, both the actors got a positive response from the audience for the way they looked, apart from Hemsworth receiving minor criticism for fat- shaming. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo had come up with an explanation in the Hemsworth matter.Follow @News18Movies for more