Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the New Goofy Agents in Men In Black International Trailer

After completing the battle with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return to save the world from a looming alien threat in Men in Black International. The second trailer of the film has been released on YouTube and the magical quirk of the Will Smith-Tommy Lee Jones starrer films has been retained in the new characters.The film will follow the similar template of extraterrestrials living among us- some peaceful, some not so much. But this time the men and women in black will be saving London. Chris' Agent H and Tessa's Agent M will look to tackle the aliens, as they battle their past life and own silliness.The film also stars Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson, who will be seen heading the London branch of MIB. While Liam, Tessa and Chris are new additions to the franchise, Emma will reprise her role from the previous films.The trailer is cut to upbeat music, and even though it seems to deliver all the action, it feels a little stretched. However, both Tessa and Chris look slick in their looks and goofy in their attempt to rescue the world from a major alien crisis, using some crazy, blowing-up-the-world-kind weapons. And that truly is the essence of the franchise.Men in Black International is the fourth film in the franchise and will release on June 14. Watch the latest Men in Black International trailer here: