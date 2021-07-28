Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky's Family Workout Includes Horse-riding, Skating

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently launched a fitness app where he, along with his team of trainers, launched a series of intense workout routines. However, being a parent to three kids, the actor realised that he can combine spending quality time with family along with his fitness regime. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Marvel superhero actor showed how he and his wife Elsa Pataky came up with an all-new fitness routine that includes children and some props.

Hemsworth posted two videos on his Instagram handle where he showed his 49.9 million followers how he and his wife designed a new workout. The actor mentioned in the caption, “My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude.”

In the first video, Hemsworth is seen jogging along with his daughter India Rose who is on a skateboard on a wavy asphalt path. In the second video, Pataky is seen jogging along with her six-year-old son Tristan who is riding on a pony. The Australian couple certainly know how to blend fitness and family time in a creative way. The Instagram post has received over1,204,318 likes since it was shared on the social media platform.

Commenting on the post, Spanish athlete Jorge Blanco wrote, “Little India is a weapon. So good.” Photographer Jasin Boland had a query regarding the interesting asphalt track as he commented, “Hey Boss where’s that pump track?”

Hemsworth’s co-star from the 2020 Netflix movie Extraction, Rudhraksh Jaiswal also posted a comment applauding the workout as he wrote, “Little legend. Impressed by Hemsworth’s passion for fitness, one user recommended him to join the ongoing Olympics as they wrote, “Compete at the Olympics at this point, Chris.”

What do you think about Hemsworth’s fitness routine?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here