Making the co-actor comfortable is a prerogative for every actor but Chris Hemsworth might have taken it too seriously for his co-actor Natalie Portman before a kissing scene in the newest installment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman revealed this in a recent interview, that her onscreen love interest Chris Hemsworth cut his meat intake out from his meat-heavy diet before their kissing scene in Thor: Love and Thunder because he remembered she was vegan.

The day we had a kiss scene, [Chris Hemsworth] didn’t eat meat that morning because I am vegan,” Portman said. “He eats meat like every half hour. That was so thoughtful… That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s a very nice person,” She further added in an interview with Capital FM.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth have been an OG marvel pair since the onset of Thor, their pair gained popularity in the first two installments of the franchise but she sat out for the third, Thor Ragnorak. She returned again for the fourth installment of the movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor while his ‘Love’ Natalie Portman debuts as Mighty Thor, but it’s Christian Bale who steals the ‘Thunder’. Thor returns for his fourth solo adventure with Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi. The film follows the events of Avengers: Endgame — with Thor recovering from Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) death, disbanding of the Avengers and finding purpose in life as he travels through the galaxy with the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the God of Thunder’s run with the Guardians ends when he realises that a God butcher, formally known as Gorr the Butcher, is out taking down Gods from different worlds.

