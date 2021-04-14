Chris Hemsworth Battles 'Little Thor' in Adorable Video

Chris Hemsworth is currently filming in Australia for the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. Chris— who’s dad to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, as well as daughter India Rose, 9- shared an adorable video of himself and one of his boys sparring together. In the video, the youngster (dressed in a Thor outfit with matching cape) throws a series of punches at his dad’s open palms, as the two swivel to match each other’s moves, reported a website.

He captioned the video, “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe."

The footage was seemingly taken on the set of Chris’ upcoming film Thor film, as the actor’s wife Elsa Pataky also shared a snapshot of Hemsworth and their son in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and Chris’ stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.

“My A Team!" Elsa wrote. Chris’ Thor co-star Natalie Portman commented several red heart emojis.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features Christian Bale as villain. It is set for release in 2022.

