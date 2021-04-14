movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Chris Hemsworth Battles 'Little Thor' in Adorable Video
1-MIN READ

Chris Hemsworth Battles 'Little Thor' in Adorable Video

Chris Hemsworth and his son

Chris Hemsworth and his son

Chris Hemsworth was seen taking on punches from his seven-year-old son, who was dressed in Thor costume.

Chris Hemsworth is currently filming in Australia for the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. Chris— who’s dad to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, as well as daughter India Rose, 9- shared an adorable video of himself and one of his boys sparring together. In the video, the youngster (dressed in a Thor outfit with matching cape) throws a series of punches at his dad’s open palms, as the two swivel to match each other’s moves, reported a website.

He captioned the video, “Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe."

The footage was seemingly taken on the set of Chris’ upcoming film Thor film, as the actor’s wife Elsa Pataky also shared a snapshot of Hemsworth and their son in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and Chris’ stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.

RELATED NEWS

“My A Team!" Elsa wrote. Chris’ Thor co-star Natalie Portman commented several red heart emojis.

Thor: Love and Thunder also features Christian Bale as villain. It is set for release in 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 14, 2021, 09:50 IST