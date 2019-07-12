Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List

Recently, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list, which is topped by American singer Taylor Swift. The list features highest-earning entertainers of the year.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Loading...

Recently, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list and it is topped by American singer Taylor Swift. The list features the world’s highest-earning entertainers of the year.

Interestingly, the list has six actors from Avengers Endgame-- the highest grossing film of all time.

Leaving behind all Marvel actors, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) was placed at the 24th position with $76.4 million. However, not all of his earnings came from the Avengers films. He also starred in MIB: International this year. He is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) with $66 million and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon in the MCU), who made $57 million.

While Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) earned $56 million, Chris Evans (Captain America) made $43.5 million. Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) stood at 83rd with $41 million. Together, the Marvel team earned $340 million.

A report in Forbes explains that newer superheroes like Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Tom Holland (the latest Spider-Man) didn’t make the Celeb 100 cut because these actors have multi-movie deals, which also include promotional commitments. As they stay longer with the MCU, their salaries increase.

"The real money comes in later. All of this year’s listees proved so valuable to Marvel that they were able to negotiate for a piece of the profit—also known as contingent compensation—on both the ensemble Avengers films and their individual superhero films," the report reads.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is also among the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities. He has secured the 33rd spot with earnings of Rs 444 crore (USD 65 million). According to Forbes, Bollywood's top-earning star, Akshay "pulls in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film." As per the report, the actor also mints "millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands."

For the second time, Taylor Swift is at the top of the Forbes highest-paid celebrity list, making USD 185 million in the last 12 months. Among the other highest-paid entertainers are Kylie Jenner (second) and Kanye West (third).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram