Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List

Recently, Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list and it is topped by American singer Taylor Swift. The list features the world’s highest-earning entertainers of the year.

Interestingly, the list has six actors from Avengers Endgame-- the highest grossing film of all time.

Leaving behind all Marvel actors, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) was placed at the 24th position with $76.4 million. However, not all of his earnings came from the Avengers films. He also starred in MIB: International this year. He is followed by Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) with $66 million and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon in the MCU), who made $57 million.

While Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) earned $56 million, Chris Evans (Captain America) made $43.5 million. Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) stood at 83rd with $41 million. Together, the Marvel team earned $340 million.

A report in Forbes explains that newer superheroes like Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Tom Holland (the latest Spider-Man) didn’t make the Celeb 100 cut because these actors have multi-movie deals, which also include promotional commitments. As they stay longer with the MCU, their salaries increase.

"The real money comes in later. All of this year’s listees proved so valuable to Marvel that they were able to negotiate for a piece of the profit—also known as contingent compensation—on both the ensemble Avengers films and their individual superhero films," the report reads.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is also among the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities. He has secured the 33rd spot with earnings of Rs 444 crore (USD 65 million). According to Forbes, Bollywood's top-earning star, Akshay "pulls in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film." As per the report, the actor also mints "millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands."

For the second time, Taylor Swift is at the top of the Forbes highest-paid celebrity list, making USD 185 million in the last 12 months. Among the other highest-paid entertainers are Kylie Jenner (second) and Kanye West (third).

