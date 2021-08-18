Chris Hemsworth Birthday Wish for Taika Waititi Came a Little Late, But It's Worth the Wait

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are actor-director goals – we mean it. The director celebrated his 46th birthday on August 16, but Chris’ post for Taika came a little late – just like the best things in life do. Chris, for Taika’s birthday, chose a video from the behind-the-scenes album of their upcoming film Thor: Love And Thunder to go with on his Instagram profile and it is just too much coolness packed in a minute and half. In the video, Chris, Taika and their hairdresser Luca Vannella can be seen singing with all their hearts. Taika can be seen dancing his way around the room, while Chris sits on his chair and sings along with him. Taika then goes around and starts playing with Luca’s long hair.

While the crew can be seen breaking into a riot of laughter, Taika can be seen putting Luca’s glasses on his face, covered with hair while Luca struggles through laughter to manage Chris’ make-up. Chris also accompanied the video with the sweetest note for his director. “Not only a brilliant director but also super helpful with vocal warmups and hair and makeup assistance, truly a man of many talent,” indicating his wholesome help in doing the makeup and hair styling for Chris, but with the twist of entertainment, song, dance and a lot of laughs.

Within minutes, Chris’ post was flooded with likes and comments, but the best one came from the man himself – Taika. He just summed up our opinion in one word – “Jesus.” Actress Celeste Barber commented, “Well, this looks like a totally sh*t time,” while kickboxer John Wayne wrote, “Ha ha he sounds like the greatest boss ever.” Several users also pointed out Taika’s One Piece sweatshirt in the video and absolutely loved it. For the uninitiated, One Piece is a famous Japanese Manga series.

Chris and Taika’s birthday posts for each other seem to be just too much fun. A few days back, on Chris’ birthday, Taika shared a picture of his look from the film Thor: Love And Thunder and wrote how the hair styling took almost 13 hours to be done and Chris was patient enough to sit through it.

Chris worked with Taika in Thor series’ previous film Thor: Ragnarok, where he portrayed the titular character. We already can’t wait to see him reprise the role in the upcoming film. The film is slated to release next year.

