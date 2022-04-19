Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt's Camaraderie Convinces Marvel Fans That Thor is Gay in Love and Thunder

Marvel is back with our beloved god of thunder! The wait is finally over as the official teaser of the fourth part in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, is out. Fans went gaga seeing a new avatar of Thor who no longer wishes to battle but “figure out exactly” who he is.

The teaser of the Taika Waititi directorial did not fail to drop some elements of transformation in Thor’s demeanour such as burying the Storm breaker, meditating, and leaving a battle. The teaser also includes a flirty exchange of expressions between Thor and the Star-Lord aka Peter Jason Quill, played by Chris Pratt. The exchange sparked a fresh discussion about Thor’s character being gay.

“If you ever feel lost, just look in the eyes of the people that you love,” Star-Lord says in the teaser. This is when Thor is shown gazing intently, and quite lovingly, into Star Lord’s eyes, when moments after Star-Lord shuts him down saying, “Not me.” To which, Thor replies with an awkward chuckle, “What? Just listening.”

Here’s the teaser if you have not watched it yet:

Social media went abuzz with this small and brief scene involving Star-Lord and Thor. Many celebrated the introduction of Thor into the MCU as a possible gay superhero. Many highlighted the hints of Thor being gay and cited instances from past movies such as Thor: Ragnarok.

This eagle-eyed user asked if Thor is not gay, why the logo of the new Thor movie matches with the MLM flag? MLM flag is a gay male pride flag, where MLM stands for men loving men.

if thor aint gay why the logo the mlm flag then pic.twitter.com/0BPi4Ts01K — joey (@CuckJoey) April 19, 2022

Here’s another tweet with the same premise, to clear the air.

Explains the mlm pride flag gradient for "love and thunder" pic.twitter.com/RqmqldQ53Z — feral karo (@poetic200507) April 18, 2022

Another user claimed, “Thor has always been gay as hell, like come on now.”

thor has always been gay as hell like cmon now pic.twitter.com/PPkJe5vFVY — airi (@gaystede) April 19, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the tweet.

thor i know what you are pic.twitter.com/6xCv9miEL5 — zan ‍☠️ (@tenthomen) April 18, 2022

THOR IS GAY !!!!!!!! WE WON pic.twitter.com/q3OPmdCNqn — karina ZZZ (@solarkarii) April 18, 2022

Thor is gay xx pic.twitter.com/4MfTTjlzmk — Misfit with a Passion Fruit Smoothie (@8thDrBestDr) April 18, 2022

If you think Thor is just now gay you are WRONG pic.twitter.com/mMbYCf1cpP — (@inflatablehulk) April 18, 2022

thor: love and thunder is gonna be GAY pic.twitter.com/jKXxQoV2E5 — mar (@yelenasdean) March 2, 2021

The teaser had many other elements, apart from Thor being allegedly gay to fire up discussion on social media. The ending of the teaser also shows the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who is now Lady Thor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.