Chris Hemsworth Dedicates Hilarious Birthday Post to Chris Evans on Instagram

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is always up for some fun as his Instagram handle shows. The actor who plays Marvel superhero Thor dedicated a hilarious Instagram post to his former Avengers co-star Chris Evans on his 40th birthday. Hemsworth posted a throwback picture from the sets of Avengers with another Hollywood Chris as he wished Evans a happy birthday.

The 37-year-old actor posted a selfie with Chris Pratt on his official Instagram handle on Sunday as he sent birthday wishes to Evans. Clearly, Hemsworth was taking advantage of the common first name that the three actors share. In the picture, Hemsworth and Pratt were dressed in their superhero costumes from the sets of Avengers. Pratt plays Star-Lord in the Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. Captioning the post, Hemsworth sent a special message to Evans and wrote that for him the former Captain America actor will always be number one in his book.

The Instagram picture has received over 5.3million likes, as fellow Hollywood actors and fans react to the hilarious birthday post. Playing along the running joke one user wrote, “thats not chris evans ☝🏽☝🏽 its chris pine(sic)” while another fan commented, “Chris Evans looks different😂.”

“Man. Chris has changed over the years,” commented another fan.

Hemsworth will be seen playing the Marvel superhero once again with Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming movie will be directed by New Zealander and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi. Hemsworth and Waititi had earlier worked together in the 2017 movie Thor Ragnarok. The upcoming instalment of the MCU will also star Christian Bale playing the antagonist Gorr the God Butcher. Reprising her Ragnarok role as Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson will also be seen in this movie, while Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster, Thor’s former love interest.

The movie will come under the fourth phase of Marvel movies and will hit the theatres in 2022.

