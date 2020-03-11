Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Biking with His Kids, See Pics

When he is not busy saving people in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thor, Chris Hemsworth turns family man. Chris was recently spotted riding bikes with his family near their house in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Along with wife Elsa Pataky, Chris is a proud father to 7-year-old India Rose and 5-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. Often the Hemsworths can be seen visiting the beach or having a feast out in the sun.

In the latest pictures, Chris can be seen sporting a casual look, amped up with glasses and a hat. After unloading the bikes from the back of his truck, Chris did not forget to put on a safety helmet and did the same with his kids.

Chris Hemsworth enjoys biking with his kids in Byron Bay https://t.co/N0LkhWTzCd pic.twitter.com/DTISVlLXy1 — instant.com.pk (@InstantNewsPk) March 10, 2020

Chris and his wife Elsa, who is a Spanish actor, decided to move to Australia in 2014 after living in Los Angeles for a while. The family recently shifted to a mansion in Byron Bay.

Last year, the 36-year-old actor had revealed that he was going on a 6-month break as he wanted to focus on his family for a while. After the release of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019, Chris will be seen in the fourth installment of Thor, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris will be reprising his role as the superhero, while Natalie Portman will be back as Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson will again portray Valkyrie, while Batman Begins actor Christian Bale has been reported to play the main antagonist in the upcoming Thor film.

