Chris Hemsworth Flaunts His Ripped Physique in Boxing Workout Video

Chris Hemsworth works hard to maintain his muscular physique. His toned and sculpted body is courtesy of his rigorous exercise routines. In a video shot in a gym, the 37-year-old actor can be seen punching it out with his trainer, Luke Zocchi. While showcasing his boxing skills, Hemsworth showed off his ripped body. He is working to get into shape before he dons the character of WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a new biopic for Netflix. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the Aussie actor gave a glimpse of an intense workout session.

Wearing black shorts, he put on a flashy display of good power as he threw a flurry of punch combinations. He went shirtless and showcased his super toned back while pounding away at the boxing mitts.

Chris captioned the video on Instagram, “Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro @centrfit @82spaniard.”

Chris Pratt, who will join Hemsworth in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, is among the fans who is keeping track of Hemsworth's intense workout in the past few weeks. Just a few days back, Pratt actually begged Hemsworth to stop working out when he commented on a picture where the Thor star flaunted his bulging muscles while lifting a massive tire.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit,” Hemsworth quipped while sharing the picture.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt joked while commenting on his photo.

Hemsworth was last seen in the massive hit Extraction. He will reprise the role of Thor in the fourth film titled Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled to release in 2022. Hemsworth is also confirmed to feature in the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa.