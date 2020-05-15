MOVIES

Chris Hemsworth Gives a Glimpse of Extraction Sets with Unseen BTS Pics

Chris Hemsworth Gives a Glimpse of Extraction Sets with Unseen BTS Pics

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction was one of the top releases in Netflix last month. The movie directed by Sam Hargrave has become quite popular on the streaming platform.

On Friday, Hemsworth logged into his Instagram account to engage with his fans through a special post. The Thor actor took his followers through some behind the scenes (BTS) shots from the much-talked-about movie of 2020.

“A few BTS shots from one of my favourite stills photographers @jasinboland on set of Extraction @netflixfilm @thesamhargrave,” he wrote.

The plot of Extraction revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Chris) who is a gun for hire. Tyler embarks on a deadly mission to rescue the son of an international crime lord who has been kidnapped. The film has extensively been shot in India and Bangladesh.

David Harbour, Marc Donato and Fay Masterson join Chris with quality performances. Indian actors such as Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli play prominent roles in the film.

Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo brothers have produced the action-thriller.

