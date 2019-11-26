Take the pledge to vote

Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation in Love and Thunder Post Avengers Endgame

Chris Hemsworth will be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation in Love and Thunder Post Avengers Endgame
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from the Hollywood film Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping secrets and surprising their fans. Likewise, the studio has kept a tight lid on the developments of Thor: Love and Thunder that even Chris Hemsworth, who essays the role of the titular superhero is unsure about what to expect from the film.

Chris Hemsworth is currently on his way to being the only MCU character to have a fourth solo film. Although a few details regarding the film have been revealed, little is known about how the film will unfold Hemwroth's character.

At the Tokyo Comic-Con, the actor revealed that even he is currently clueless about what to expect in the film. He said, "Lots of love and lots of thunder. You can expect that. I haven’t seen the script yet. I know they’re working very hard on it and pretty excited to bring you something pretty fresh and new again. But having left Endgame, where Thor was, we have a lot of room to move there and drastically change again, which is very, very exciting. But we start shooting that sort of mid-next year."

Love and Thunder will also see the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. While announcing the film, director Taika Waititi had revealed that the fourth installment would see Foster lifting up the Mjolnir. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on November 5, 2021.

