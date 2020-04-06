Chris Hemsworth Makes Up for Cancelled India Tour with Special Message About Extraction

Chris Hemsworth was supposed to come to India in March as part of a global tour to promote his action drama Extraction. The "Thor" star was supposed to promote the Netflix film along with director Sam Hargrave in India, but the two-day trip was called off due to the coronavirus scare.

Now, the actor has sent a video message for his Indian fans all the way his home in Australia, announcing that the trailer will be coming out on April 7, 2020.

He said, "Namaste India, Chris Hemsworth here, coming to you all the way from Australia. I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate the movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning. But as you know, with all the things happening in the world, I too am home, like you."

He asked fans to keep an eye out for the trailer of Extraction tomorrow. The trailer is set to go live first on Netflix India's YouTube page, followed by the rest of the world, on April 7, 2020 at 3PM IST.

Extraction traces the journey of Tyler Rake who is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, and Indian actors Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi. Extraction releases exclusively on Netflix on April 24, 2020.'

Here's the teaser:

