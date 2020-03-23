Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Access to His Workout Videos During Coronavirus Lockdown

In these harsh times of living under the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few stories of kindness that are standing out. Many celebrities are doing their bit to help the common people.







Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively have promised $1 million for relief activities. Now, another superhero has provided a helping hand.







Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has announced that his fitness app Centr will offer free access to workout videos. This will come handy to people who are stuck at home across the world due to the coronavirus lockdown.







"Hi there all, during this period of self-isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.











The Men In Black: International actor said Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all. "I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness," he wrote.







The free access is available at centr.com for new users only. The program provides more than 1,000 unique workouts and over 500 recipes. The members will also have access to Centr's private Facebook group.







Members will have to sign up via the website and create an account to avail the offer. They won't be charged for the first six weeks. The membership can be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

