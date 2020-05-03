Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda's Extraction Set To Become the Biggest Premiere on Netflix

On April 24th, Chris Hemsworth's action-thriller Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Avengers: Endgame's Anthony and Joe Russo, opened to large numbers on Netflix. Now, the streaming site has announced that with over 9 crore accounts watching it, the film is set to become the biggest-premier ever for a Netflix movie.

"Tyler Rake is kicking ass. EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far!" the official handle of Netflix tweeted.

The film has been written by Joe Russo. The Russo brothers also took to Twitter to thank fans for watching the film. They wrote, "We can’t thank everyone enough for all the incredible love and support for #Extraction! We truly have the best fans in the world. #SamHargrave @chrishemsworth #RudhrakshJaiswal @Golshifteh @RandeepHooda @priyanshu29 @DavidKHarbour"

Extaction also stars Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyulli, Golshifteh Farhani, David Harbour and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

