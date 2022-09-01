Chris Hemsworth Responds to A Fan Who Asked If He Caused Lightening as Thor: ‘That Was Zeus’

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Thor Love and Thunder star is known for his wit and humour on social media and his fans never fail to admire his funny side. Recently, the 39-year-old star took to Twitter and responded to a clip shared by one of his fans over the microblogging site. The actor’s hilarious response and his action of simply responding to a fan on social media has won hearts on the internet.

A fan posted a short clip, in which one can see a series of flashes and lightning during nighttime.One of the fans related the thudering to Chris’ character Thor, the God of thunder. The fan simply questioned, “Thor?”

While responding to the fan, Chris retweeted the post and said, “That was Zesus.”

That was Zeus https://t.co/djoqiWUFfV — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 31, 2022

Soon after Chris’ response, fans chimed into the comments section as one of them wrote, “Nah, that’s Thor.” “Speechless,” added another one with laughing emojis. “I thought you killed Zeus? or is this Post-credit extended?” asked someone else.

For Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth pushed extra hard to transform into Thor. And it’s evident from the kind of appreciation he received worldwide.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have been an OG marvel pair since the onset of Thor, their pair gained popularity in the first two instalments of the franchise but she sat out for the third, Thor Ragnorak. She returned again for the fourth instalment of the movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor while his ‘Love’ Natalie Portman debuts as Mighty Thor, but it’s Christian Bale who steals the ‘Thunder’. Thor returns for his fourth solo adventure with Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by Taika Waititi. The film follows the events of Avengers: Endgame — with Thor recovering from Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) death, disbanding of the Avengers and finding purpose in life as he travels through the galaxy with the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the God of Thunder’s run with the Guardians ends when he realises that a God butcher, formally known as Gorr the Butcher, is out taking down Gods from different worlds.

