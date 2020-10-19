Chris Hemsworth Reveals Exciting Details About Thor Love and Thunder to Kriti Kharbanda

Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment for Thor and seems like they will have to wait a little longer. With delayed shoots, Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays the titular role will start filming for Thor: Love and Thunder in January next year. The actor revealed this piece of information to Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda during their recent Instagram Live session. He also said that Taika Waititi, who is the director the film is currently writing the script.

The two actors came together for a webisode on holistic wellbeing. Hemsworth is the international brand ambassador for an Australian wellness brand while Kriti had done an event with the brand earlier this year.

"I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back. I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew," said Chris during the interaction.

For the unversed, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth in the action franchise, Thor. It reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Actor Christian Bale will be joining the star-cast for this part. Taika Waititi took the Thor franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Thor: Ragnorak. The much anticipated film will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

