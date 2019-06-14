Chris Hemsworth Reveals His First Job was to Clean Breast Pumps for Pharmacies

It turns out that while Chris Hemsworth may be starring in blockbusters now, things were not always that great for the Thor actor. During his recent interaction with Jimmy Fallon in the 'True Confessions' segment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hemsworth revealed that he cleaning out breast pumps.

Wednesday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw Hemsworth, alongside comedian Kumail Nanjiani, played a round of 'True Confessions' -- a game where each person reads a statement found inside of an envelope. The remaining contestants then have a short amount of time to ask the person who opened the envelope a series of questions to determine whether the statement they read about themselves is true or false.

Hemsworth who was the first to go, read out the statement, “My first job was cleaning out breast pumps," to which Nanjiani asked him how old the actor was at that time. Hemsworth revealed he was 14.

The actor added that his job involved occasionally repairing them as well.

“Was it for human breast or animal breasts?” asked the host Jimmy Fallon, to which the Aussie actor explained that pharmacies would rent them out and they’d come back covered in dry milk.

"I’d clean the dry milk,” the Aussie actor said, adding he cleaned the devices with a toothbrush.

While Nanjiani said he believed the Thor actor, Fallon on the other hand, said it was a lie.

However, Hemsworth revealed that it was true and that he worked for a pharmacy that would rent them out and when they came back, Hemsworth would have to clean them using, "a toothbrush and some spray and wipes."

Nanjiani went on to ask during the segment whether the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned them and whether one could buy them on eBay or not.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth’s Men in Black: International is now running in theatres.

Follow @News18Movies for more