Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor: Love and Thunder Will Showcase His Strongest Form Yet

Marvel fans may be busy watching the Loki series these days, but soon, the God of Lightning Thor will be gracing the silver screen with a power-packed performance. Reprising his role in the fourth standalone Thor movie, Chris Hemsworth will be seen in his most ripped form. The actor’s latest Instagram post has provided fans with a glimpse of how the upcoming movie will show Thor back in shape after Avengers Endgame.

On Monday, the Australian actor posted a video on his Instagram handle where he was seen indulging in some intense workout routine. Hemsworth’s muscular biceps were quite pronounced as he lifted weights. Showing impeccable core strength, the actor was also seen performing jump-clap push-ups. Accompanying the video was a caption written by the actor that mentioned how he has been trying new training and nutritional methods to attain the ripped form.

The 37-year-old actor wrote that over the years, he has been asked many times about his prep and training for Thor. Hemsworth said that this time,he was fortunate enough to have a long period of stay at home due to the pandemic, ahead of his fourth Thor movie. Hence, with the guidance of his fitness trainers, the actor built the “strongest version” of himself and the character yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released under the fourth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which also includes Eternals. The story of the upcoming Thor movie will trace the aftermath of Avengers Endgame. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie will also star Christian Bale as antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Meanwhile, actress Natalie Portman will be reprising her role as Jane Foster.

It is speculated that Jane will gain some supernatural powers and the audience will get to see her side of story. Considering how Thor lost his home Asgard and most of the people from his world since the first Thor movie, this movie will address his journey ahead.

