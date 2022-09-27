Chris Hemsworth Wants To Reunite With RDJ, Chris Evans But Not For MCU Film; Fans Assemble To Support

Marvel Cinematic Universe has ventured deep into phase 4. From series such as Moonlight, Loki, and She-Hulk to movies such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to bring in representation and newer superheroes. Although MCU fans are embracing the new era, fans do miss the OG 6. The chaotic group, comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, has given fans numerous cherish memories.

Now, it seems like Chris Hemsworth wants to revisit one of those memories. The Thor actor took to Twitter and reposted a video in which Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo displayed their musical sides, during the promotions of Avengers: Endgame, and proposed the idea of a reunion.

“I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?” he tweeted while sharing the video. Ruffalo was on board almost immediately. “I think a smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble,” he replied to his Thor: Ragnarok co-star.

I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 26, 2022

Marvel fans also joined in to give their seal of approval to the idea. “Where do I sign the petition for this to happen???” asked a fan. “Yes, please Chris YES! MAKE IT HAPPEN!!” begged another. “Haha there is talent, they have the X factor… they can be up to version 2.0 of the New kids on the block,” a third fan suggested.

“This band reunion is needed. You have all the ingredients: 4 handsome lads, a great vocal range, totally marketable, well trained in stage performance. The question is what’s the name of the band?” a fan asked.

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo were last seen together in Avengers: Endgame. Released in 2019, the film shattered several box office records and also doubled up as a farewell for Evans and Downey from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

