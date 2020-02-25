Chris Hemsworth Says Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts on Indian Fans

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth shot for his upcoming Netflix film Extraction with a bunch of Indian cast and crew including actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Previously titled Dhaka, the film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers, who previously collaborated with Chris on Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has penned the story of Extraction, set to start streaming on Netflix on April 24.

Rudhraksh got in a playful mood on the sets of the film and asked Chris to repeat after him Shah Rukh Khan's famous "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain" dialogue from Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

The video of Chris repeating SRK's dialogue was shared online and has since gone viral. Only recently, US President Donald Trump had also mentioned Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while speaking of Bollywood classic movies. Donald had mentioned SRK's film with Sholay as he addressed fans at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat during the Namaste Trump event on February 24. Now, Chris saying SRK's dialogues comes as a delightful surprise for the fans as they could not help but gush over the Hollywood actor in the comments feed.

Check out the video of Chris saying SRK's dialogue from DDLJ below:

