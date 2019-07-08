Chris Hemsworth Says People Would Rub His Stomach When He Played Fat Thor in Avengers Endgame
Chris Hemsworth revealed how it was like to play Fat Thor in 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Image of Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Avengers: Endgame, which released in April worldwide, has left may fans gushing over Chris Hemsworth, who had transformed into Bro Thor also known as Fat Thor. Apart from some minor criticism surrounding body-shaming, Hemsworth received applause from all quarters for turning fit to fat in MCU's film. However, in a recent interview, Hemsworth revealed how it was like to play an unfit superhero, while he added that he now understood how his wife felt like while she was pregnant.
In an interaction, Hemsworth shed light on how it was like wearing a prosthetic suit that made him look fat and how he felt like he was pregnant. He said (via pinkvilla.com), "A very strange day at work, yeah. It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It’s a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!"
Hemsworth added, "Especially playing him again and again, you get locked into certain expectations. That kind of broke the mould completely and allowed me to swing for the fences."
Avengers: Endgame has re-released in India and North America in a bid to surpass Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time. Another MCU venture, Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in cinemas and has earned 46.66 crores in the first weekend of its release in India. It is now the second biggest Hollywood export to India, after Avengers: Endgame.
Read: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 46.66 Crore in First Weekend in India
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner
- 'Happy Birthday to 56” Captain': Sehwag Steps up His Twitter Game on Ganguly's Special Day
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Manchester & Edgbaston - What to Expect from Semifinal Venues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s