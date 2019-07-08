Chris Hemsworth Says People Would Rub His Stomach When He Played Fat Thor in Avengers Endgame

Avengers: Endgame, which released in April worldwide, has left may fans gushing over Chris Hemsworth, who had transformed into Bro Thor also known as Fat Thor. Apart from some minor criticism surrounding body-shaming, Hemsworth received applause from all quarters for turning fit to fat in MCU's film. However, in a recent interview, Hemsworth revealed how it was like to play an unfit superhero, while he added that he now understood how his wife felt like while she was pregnant.

In an interaction, Hemsworth shed light on how it was like wearing a prosthetic suit that made him look fat and how he felt like he was pregnant. He said (via pinkvilla.com), "A very strange day at work, yeah. It weighed around 40kg so it was very heavy. It’s a silicon sort of prosthetic suit with a zip at the back, and at any moment people would come up and rub my stomach. I know how my wife feels now when she was pregnant!"

Hemsworth added, "Especially playing him again and again, you get locked into certain expectations. That kind of broke the mould completely and allowed me to swing for the fences."

Avengers: Endgame has re-released in India and North America in a bid to surpass Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time. Another MCU venture, Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in cinemas and has earned 46.66 crores in the first weekend of its release in India. It is now the second biggest Hollywood export to India, after Avengers: Endgame.

