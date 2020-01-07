Take the pledge to vote

Chris Hemsworth Sets Up Donation Website for Australian Bushfires Victims

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth also donated a million dollars to help fight the fires while encouraging fans to chip in.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
When it comes to plant and animal life, Chris Hemsworth and his family have always shown their love and support. With the rising concern over the growing bushfires in Australia, the Thor actor once again decided to step forward in support.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to reveal that he himself has donated 1 million dollars to help fight the bushfires. He also encouraged his fans and followers to pitch in and help in an Instagram video.

Not only that but Chris Hemsworth also set up a website collecting links and names of charities involved in trying to stop the bushfires.

In the caption, he stated, "Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully, you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. I've put together links supporting firefighters, organizations, and charities who are working flat out to provide support during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya."

