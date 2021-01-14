Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Picture with Little Brother Liam Hemsworth on His Birthday

Thor famed Chris Hemsworth showered his younger brother Liam Hemsworth with affection on the occasion of the latter's 31st birthday today. Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable picture from their childhood where a little Liam can be seen sitting on Chris’ lap. The two brothers are wearing matching attires, yellow t-shirts with black shorts.

Chris wished Liam a very happy birthday and then joked about the picture being taken 3 years ago. He added that time flies but Liam hasn’t changed one bit.

Fans and followers started wishing

Liam, in the comments section, along with several people, also had questions about the hilarious caption. Responding with wit, former Australian rugby player Simon Dunn said that the Australian sun sure ages people.

British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls commented, “Classic photo...and you’re still best buddies it seems — that’s the key bit.” Commenting on the picture, Australian kickboxer John Wayne Parr said that it is from the time when Thor was a little fellow.

Chris’ co-star in the 2020 film Extraction, Rudhraksh Jaiswal also commented on the picture with party popper emojis.

Celebrating his birthday, Liam posted his picture enjoying in the pool today.