Chris Hemsworth Shares Rigorous Workout Photo; Chris Pratt Begs Him to Stop

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt seems to be getting insecure of his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth who just showed off his incredible muscular body on Instagram. Pratt is understandably concerned, given they are going to feature alongside each other in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth seems to be working quite hard for the fourth instalment of the Thor series of films. What he called a “cheat day” could hurt the pride of even the strongest of men and it certainly bothered the Star Lord. “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra-large donut, gosh it’s heavy,” Hemsworth wrote jokingly on the post.

Pratt plays Star Lord AKA Peter Quill, who in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had a casual rivalry with Thor. It was recently officially announced that Pratt will be a part of the Taika Waititi directorial.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt commented on Hemsworth’s picture.

Here, Hemsworth, who is known for his witty comebacks, said, “Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called Instashred,” he replied.

The social media banter between the two actors has amused a lot of fans. The post has been liked more than 4 million times. Pratt’s comment alone garnered close to 85 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

Apart from fans, the picture also drew interesting comments from several celebs. Even the Aquaman or Jason Momoa, who himself is a fitness enthuniast with a great body, was compelled to call Hemsworth a beast.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is set to release in 2022. Hemsworth was seen last month on a vacation with family and friends in Lord Howe Island in Australia.