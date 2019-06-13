Chris Hemsworth Sings Johnny Cash's 'Hurt' As Fat Thor, Twitter Hilariously Reacts

It turns out that Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a rather bizarre way of getting into character for Avengers: Endgame. The actor, who was a guest at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed that a musical moment on sets helped him tap into the depressed nature of Fat Thor.

A video of the same has been shared by the makers of the show on Twitter where Chris is seen telling Falon, "I didn’t know if I was ever going to show it because it was in the trailer and in between a few takes," when the latter suggested the video was a form of method acting.

According to Hemsworth, who will next be seen in Men in Black: International, he chose Johnny Cash's version of Hurt, since it's "the saddest song in the world."

Chris can be seen singing in the clip, “What have I become, my sweetest friend?" adding, "Everyone I know goes away, in the end."

While Hemsworth may have done his rendition of the Johnny Cash number to slip into the character of Fat Thor, Twitter on its part was divided between awe and mirth. While some showed 'love' there were others who found the clip extremely funny. One Chris Hemsworth Brazil fan club wrote, "THANK YOU FOR THIS!"

THIS IS THE CONTENT WE DESERVE #AvengersEndgame — char (@charbutterfly) June 12, 2019

Really? Must he also play the guitar and sing? As if being awesome already wasn’t enough... — Roxanna (@TAINA56) June 13, 2019

Omg I just realized that the avengers could start a band. You have all the way from Bradley Cooper to Brie Larson — Advil Bhargava (@AdvilBhargava) June 12, 2019

According to ET Online, Hemsworth is leaving the doors open to whether he will ever essay the Asgardian prince on screen again. According to the news website, Hemsworth told Variety that while he would still love to do more with the character of Thor, he does not know, "what the plan is." The actor added, "I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."

