Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who impressed everyone with his flamboyant performance in Zoya Akhtar's musical, is grabbing the limelight with Avengers star Chris Hemsworth. Siddhant has dubbed the Hindi version of Hemsworth's Agent H in the upcoming Men in Black: International and in a recent interaction got the latter to deliver some of Bollywood's most iconic dialogues.The video featuring Chaturvedi and Hemsworth was posted by Sony Pictures India on YouTube in the lead up to the film's release on June 14 and shows the two actors having a fun time exchanging and translating dialogues in both Hindi and English. Chaturvedi claims that he has added a "little desi touch" to Hemsworth's style in the dubbed version of MIB: International to which the latter responds by thanking and expressing his gratitude.Next, Chaturvedi is presented with some dialogues, presumably from the upcoming MIB film, and he delivers them as they would be in Hindi. At this point, Hemsworth even admits that Chaturvedi is actually even better than him.The real fun part comes when Chaturvedi reverses the stakes and asks Hemsworth to deliver some of iconic Hindi cinema dialogues. To "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain" Hemsworth responds by saying, "I'm your daddy!"He translates "Apna Time Aayega" and "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" in a similar fashion. Lastly, Chaturvedi breaks into an impromptu rap rendition of Sher Aaya, while adding MIB touch to it. Watch video here:Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men in Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Tessa Thompson alongside Hemsworth in the lead role.Follow @News18Movies for more