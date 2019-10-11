Chris Hemsworth Will Be Back in India Next Week For Shoot
Chris Hemsworth was in India last year to shoot for his Netflix project Dhaka. He shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
Image of Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Thor star Chris Hemsworth will be back in India to shoot the some portions of Netflix movie Dhaka. Hemsworth will reach Mumbai on October 20 for a week-long patchwork shoot.
"The unit has planned a week-long schedule across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The film's cast, comprising Indian and Hollywood actors, has been called upon to allot their dates. With Hemsworth expected in the city by October 20, the ensemble cast has been asked to dedicate the last two weeks of October to the project," the tabloid Mid-day quotes a source as saying.
"The team will shoot at the places they had covered the first time around, including Dharavi and Byculla in the city, and a few pockets of Ahmedabad. They may also have a brief two-day stint in Indonesia. If all goes as planned, it will be a wrap before October 30," the source added.
In an interview to IANS earlier this year, Hemsworth opened up about shooting in India, saying he felt like a rockstar while doing so.
"I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people," he said.
"After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that," added Hemsworth, whose daughter is named India.
Directed by Sam Hargrave, Dhaka is a kidnap extraction drama is produced by the Russo Brothers. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.
