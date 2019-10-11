Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Chris Hemsworth Will Be Back in India Next Week For Shoot

Chris Hemsworth was in India last year to shoot for his Netflix project Dhaka. He shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chris Hemsworth Will Be Back in India Next Week For Shoot
Image of Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram

Thor star Chris Hemsworth will be back in India to shoot the some portions of Netflix movie Dhaka. Hemsworth will reach Mumbai on October 20 for a week-long patchwork shoot.

"The unit has planned a week-long schedule across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The film's cast, comprising Indian and Hollywood actors, has been called upon to allot their dates. With Hemsworth expected in the city by October 20, the ensemble cast has been asked to dedicate the last two weeks of October to the project," the tabloid Mid-day quotes a source as saying.

"The team will shoot at the places they had covered the first time around, including Dharavi and Byculla in the city, and a few pockets of Ahmedabad. They may also have a brief two-day stint in Indonesia. If all goes as planned, it will be a wrap before October 30," the source added.

Hemsworth was in India last year to shoot for his Netflix project Dhaka. He shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

In an interview to IANS earlier this year, Hemsworth opened up about shooting in India, saying he felt like a rockstar while doing so.

"I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people," he said.

"After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that," added Hemsworth, whose daughter is named India.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Dhaka is a kidnap extraction drama is produced by the Russo Brothers. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram