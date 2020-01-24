Chris Hemsworth Wins Hearts with Adorable Dog Video, Watch Here

Apart from defeating baddies on screen, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is known to be a cutie on his social media handle.

Chris has just won all hearts with another adorable post on Instagram. He captioned it: “Been working on my sleep posture lately, observing wild creatures in their natural habitat and how they sleep, feeling the benefits big time.” In the tiny clip, the Thor actor can be seen mimicking the sleeping pose of a dog. The post became widely popular very soon and has been viewed by over 20 lakh people on Instagram.

Many netizens took to the chain to comment on the similarity between the pose of the dog and that of Chris'.

One user wrote, “You’re hilarious Chris”, while another wrote: “Well all right big dog”.

Another user wrote that it was nice to see him back. They extended hope that all was getting better in the actor’s homeland in Australia.

People could not stop gushing over the cute video.

One user called it their “favorite thing ever”, another said, “why there is 2 dogs there?”

Another user wrote cheekily: “You need to spread your legs a little more! Then (you are) on point."

Many commented on the dog being “huge”, with one Instagram user writing, “I cant figure out how big the dog is or how small @chrishemsworth is."

Bringing Avengers connection to anything Chris does is impossible. One user said that he reads the actor’s posts in Thor’s voice without even trying. Another wrote, “Is this your king asgardian??”

Even Chris' Thor co-star Natalie Portman commented on the post, saying, “Haaa thank you for this”.

