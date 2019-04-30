English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chris Hemsworth's Mind is Blown With Avengers Endgame Smashing Box Office Records All Over
Chris Hemsworth, Thor of the Marvel franchise, took to Instagram recently to thank fans for the mindblowing box office performance of Avengers: Endgame.
Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Avengers: Endgame is achieving new box office records around the globe, and the stars of the film couldn't thank fans enough. In just five days, the film has hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office. Chris Hemsworth, Thor of the Marvel franchise, took to Instagram recently to express his gratitude towards fans who have made this feat possible.
In the US, the Marvel superhero flick took in a record-breaking estimated $350 million during its opening weekend, shattering expectations. Internationally, Endgame has grossed an estimated $859 million, breaking the highest opening weekend haul of any film released internationally, reported cnbc.com.
Hemsworth was also among the Avengers castmembers who had their handprints imprinted on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently. He posted a series of pictures with his "Avengers mates" and wrote, "I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandma's place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy! Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame."
In India, after making a whopping Rs 53 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, the Marvel film has gone on to collect a staggering Rs 186.50 crore over the weekend, making it the highest opening weekend collection registered by any Hollywood title in India ever. Before this, Avengers: Infinity War ruled the charts with Rs 120.90 crore gross earnings in the first three days.
Released on 2,845 screens across India in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu—the film, one of the most anticipated in recent times, stars several Hollywood A-listers, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson.
I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy! Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
