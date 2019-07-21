Take the pledge to vote

Chris Hemsworth's Thor 4 Gets Official Title, Release Date; Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor

Director Taika Waititi announced that the script for Thor 4 would be pulled from an existing comics storyline – The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron.

Updated:July 21, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Chris Hemsworth's Thor 4 Gets Official Title, Release Date; Natalie Portman to Star as Female Thor
Director Taika Waititi announced that the script for Thor 4 would be pulled from an existing comics storyline – The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron.
Chris Hemsworth’s fourth cinematic solo outing as Marvel’s God of Thunder is titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

It will be the fourth movie in the Thor franchise and will bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Portman has been cast as female Thor in the movie. “Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer in me,” Portman told the cheering crowd at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Director Taika Waititi announced that the script for Thor 4 would be pulled from an existing comics storyline – The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron. "That story line is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor," said Waititi.

Waititi directed the third film in the Thor franchise, Thor: Ragnarok, which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L Yost. The first two Thor films were directed by Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor, respectively.

Meanwhile, Portman had been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the early days, first appearing in the 2011 Thor as astrophysicist Jane Foster and returning for the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. But she bowed out of Thor: Ragnarok, with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie stepping up as the new female lead.

At the time, Portman had said, "As far as I know, I’m done. I mean, I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. But as far as I know, I’m done. It was a great thing to be a part of."

But the actress sent Marvel fans into a tizzy when she mysteriously showed up at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

