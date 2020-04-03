Chris Mann’s Remake of Hello Song by Adele Tells Everything You Go Through in Self-isolation

American singer-songwriter Chris Mann has recreated Adele’s hit single Hello giving it a quarantine twist. Taking to Facebook, Mann, the former contestant on The Voice, shared a video in which he can be seen singing the parody song named Hello (from the inside).

Sharing the video, he wrote “Is anyone else dreaming of Chili's queso dip and margaritas? I hope this brings some much-needed Lols and belting opportunities”.

He also asked people to stay home and thanked workers on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

In the video, Mann while singing can be seen standing in front of a window, looking trapped and miserable and splaying his hands on the glass.

He has mentioned all such things people are going through in self-isolation in his topical parody song. He sings about FaceTiming everyone, scrolling through memes, not wearing pants, missing friends, Amazon shipments, boredom and watching news.

A portion of the song says, "Hello, it's me. I am in California, dreaming about going out to eat." The song ends with a question asking people, "What is the point of putting pants anymore?"

Mann looks more restless banging his hands on the window, and treading heavily in his house as the video progresses.

The video on Facebook has received over 53K reactions and over 5.4 million views. It has been shared more than 114K times. Reacting to the video, netizens flooded his FB post with comments with many people praising him for the song.

