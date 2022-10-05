Chris Martin Suffers from 'Serious Lung Infection'; Coldplay Postpones Shows in Brazil

Popular Band Coldplay has decided to take a rain check on their forthcoming shows in Brazil until 2023 owing to their lead singer Chris Martin’s lung infection diagnosis. The band was currently on their South American leg of their extensive ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in lieu with their ninth studio album of the same name. The announcement came from Coldplay’s official Twitter handle.

On October 4, according to an official statement that was shared on social media, “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.” The group went on to declare that they’re “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates”. An announcement with further information is expected in the coming days.

The statement further read, “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience. and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. These will happen in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale. We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support.”

Released on October 15 2021, Music of the Spheres was produced by Max Martin, who is a new producer to the band’s discography. It featured guest appearances from Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS, as well as returning contributions from electronic producer Jon Hopkins.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here