Chris Pine, Thandie Newton To Lead Amazon Studios' 'All The Old Knives'

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Chris Pine and Thandie Newton are set to headline action feature “All the Old Knives”. According to Deadline, the project is based on Olen Steinhauer’s 2015 novel of the same name and has been acquired by Amazon Studios.

Steinhauer has adapted the screenplay from his book for the film, which will be directed by Janus Metz of “Borg vs McEnroe” fame. Set in the idyllic town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, the story follows ex-lovers — one a CIA spy, one an ex-spy — who meet over dinner to reminisce on their time together at Vienna station. “The conversation moves inevitably to the disastrous hijacking of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which ended in the deaths of all on board. That failure haunts the CIA to this day, and Henry has come to Carmel to close the book on that seedy chapter. As they parry, flirting, over California cuisine, it becomes clear that one of them is not going to survive the meal,” the official logline read.

The film will be produced by Amazon Studios, Chockstone Pictures and Nick Wechsler Productions in association with Entertainment One (eOne). Pine will serve as executive producer alongside Joanne Lee, Kate Churchill, Richard Hewitt and Mark Gordon.