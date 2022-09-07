Chris Pine's Rep Reacts to Harry Styles' Spit Gate: 'Blatant Attempt to Create Drama'

Hours after the internet debated if Harry Styles spat in Chris Pine’s lap at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, the Wonder Woman actor’s representative has put all discussions to rest with a statement. For the unversed, Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week. A video from the theatre left the internet to believe that Styles might have spat on Pine.

However, Pine’s rep has now confirmed that Styles did not spit on his co-star. In a statement to People.com, Pine’s rep called the story ‘ridiculous’ and ‘a complete fabrication’ which resulted in an ‘odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.’

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the rep added.

Videos from the premiere showed Styles taking a seat next to his girlfriend, actor-director Olivia Wilde and his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Pine. But just seconds before he sat, he bent towards Pine and fans noticed his lips move. The optic illusion left several fans to believe that Styles spat on Pine.

Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 (Monday), Styles and Pine attended, along with co-stars Florence Pugh, who plays the lead character, and director Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour has generated a lot of discussions. In fact, Olivia Wilde was questioned about the alleged conflict between her and Florence Pugh at the film’s premiere. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” she said, adding, “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling will release on September 23.

