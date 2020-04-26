MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Expecting Their First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris and Katherine wed in June last year and now they have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his partner, author Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. Katherine and Chris were seen riding bikes when her baby bump was visible and it became clear that she was pregnant with Chris' child. In another instance, Katherine was walking her dog while she showed off her baby bump in loose-fitted clothes in Los Angeles.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at a luxury resort in Montecito, California in June last year. The news of their pregnancy comes after ten months of married life.

Katherine is the daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Katherine is also Chris' second wife. He had earlier wed Anna Faris and has a six-year-old son named Jack with her. Anna and Chris got divorced in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt, 40, and Katherine, 30, were first linked together in June 2018. They continued to be seen on dates, but they made their relationship official on social media when Pratt shared a collage in December 2018.

(With inputs from IANS)

