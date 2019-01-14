English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
So Happy You Said Yes: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Actor Chris Pratt and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, are engaged.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, are engaged.
The couple is ready to tie the knot following a whirlwind romance that saw them fall for each other over the summer and spend plenty of quality time with Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, reports people.com.
Pratt shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said 'yes'! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to Schwarzenegger, whose engagement ring was very visible.
The news has come just two days after Pratt, 39, helped Schwarzenegger, 29, move from her Santa Monica, California home.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first seen together on Father's Day last year when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow.
The engagement comes over a year after Pratt announced his separation from Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. This was the first relationship for the star since his divorce.
Pratt and Faris settled their divorce last November.
The couple is ready to tie the knot following a whirlwind romance that saw them fall for each other over the summer and spend plenty of quality time with Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, reports people.com.
Pratt shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday.
"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said 'yes'! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to Schwarzenegger, whose engagement ring was very visible.
The news has come just two days after Pratt, 39, helped Schwarzenegger, 29, move from her Santa Monica, California home.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first seen together on Father's Day last year when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow.
The engagement comes over a year after Pratt announced his separation from Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. This was the first relationship for the star since his divorce.
Pratt and Faris settled their divorce last November.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju Actress Dia Mirza 'Deeply Distressed' by #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results