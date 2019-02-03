LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

Chris Pratt Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Says Everyone on Board is Eager to Give Fans What They Want

After much speculations, Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the much loved Marvel space drama Guardians of the Galaxy.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Chris Pratt Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Says Everyone on Board is Eager to Give Fans What They Want
A still from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
After much speculations, Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the much loved Marvel space drama Guardians of the Galaxy.

During the premiere of Lego Movie 2, Pratt assured his fans that Marvel, that a third film will be made by Marvel, reports variety.com.

Pratt, who is known for his role of Star-Lord in the franchise said, "I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way. We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say."

Disney, which owns the franchise as the parent company of Marvel Studios, severed its business ties with Gunn in July 2018 over his tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011 that joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia. Following which, the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was put on hold.

The ousted director apologized for his tweets hours after the firing. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said in statement, adding, "I have regretted them for many years since -- not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

Though a petition signed by thousands was formed to rehire the director and numerous celebrities, including the film's cast, spoke out against the exit, Disney has no plans to bring Gunn back on board the franchise.

As per reports, James Gunn has moved to DC and is in talks with the franchise for directing DC Universe's Suicide Squad sequel.

