English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Chris Pratt Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Says Everyone on Board is Eager to Give Fans What They Want
After much speculations, Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the much loved Marvel space drama Guardians of the Galaxy.
A still from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Loading...
After much speculations, Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the much loved Marvel space drama Guardians of the Galaxy.
During the premiere of Lego Movie 2, Pratt assured his fans that Marvel, that a third film will be made by Marvel, reports variety.com.
Pratt, who is known for his role of Star-Lord in the franchise said, "I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way. We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say."
Disney, which owns the franchise as the parent company of Marvel Studios, severed its business ties with Gunn in July 2018 over his tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011 that joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia. Following which, the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was put on hold.
The ousted director apologized for his tweets hours after the firing. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said in statement, adding, "I have regretted them for many years since -- not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."
Though a petition signed by thousands was formed to rehire the director and numerous celebrities, including the film's cast, spoke out against the exit, Disney has no plans to bring Gunn back on board the franchise.
As per reports, James Gunn has moved to DC and is in talks with the franchise for directing DC Universe's Suicide Squad sequel.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
During the premiere of Lego Movie 2, Pratt assured his fans that Marvel, that a third film will be made by Marvel, reports variety.com.
Pratt, who is known for his role of Star-Lord in the franchise said, "I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way. We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say."
Disney, which owns the franchise as the parent company of Marvel Studios, severed its business ties with Gunn in July 2018 over his tweets, mainly from 2008 and 2011 that joked about taboo topics such as rape and paedophilia. Following which, the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was put on hold.
The ousted director apologized for his tweets hours after the firing. "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative," Gunn said in statement, adding, "I have regretted them for many years since -- not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."
Though a petition signed by thousands was formed to rehire the director and numerous celebrities, including the film's cast, spoke out against the exit, Disney has no plans to bring Gunn back on board the franchise.
As per reports, James Gunn has moved to DC and is in talks with the franchise for directing DC Universe's Suicide Squad sequel.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Dance Away at Lakme Fashion Week Ramp
- Here is The First Glimpse of Ekta Kapoor With Newborn Son Ravie Kapoor
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results