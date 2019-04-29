English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chris Pratt Gives a Sweet Toast at Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger's Bridal Shower
Ahead of wedding with Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger had the best time with friends and family at her bridal shower.
Ahead of wedding with Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger had the best time with friends and family at her bridal shower.
Loading...
Chris Pratt is jumping right out of the Avengers universe straight into his pre-wedding festivities. The 39-year-old actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating, and are all set to get married soon.
Katherine recently had her bridal shower at her mother Maria Shriver's home. "Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People about the bride-to-be's party held on Saturday.
"Maria definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside. There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs," the source added.
There was a surprise appearance from the groom too, much to the delight of the 29-year-old bride-to-be. "Katherine lit up when Chris arrived. He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention," the source said.
Katherine looked stunning in a long white dress with her hair down. Oprah Winfrey was among the guests at the shower. Father Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped by at his daughter's shower after attending his son Joseph Baena's college graduation.
Chris and Katherine were first romantically linked when they were spotted out for a picnic date on Father's Day in summer 2018. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actress Anna Faris. Their nine-year marriage coming to an end in 2017. The two share a six-year-old son, Jack.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Katherine recently had her bridal shower at her mother Maria Shriver's home. "Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People about the bride-to-be's party held on Saturday.
"Maria definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside. There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs," the source added.
There was a surprise appearance from the groom too, much to the delight of the 29-year-old bride-to-be. "Katherine lit up when Chris arrived. He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention," the source said.
Katherine looked stunning in a long white dress with her hair down. Oprah Winfrey was among the guests at the shower. Father Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped by at his daughter's shower after attending his son Joseph Baena's college graduation.
Chris and Katherine were first romantically linked when they were spotted out for a picnic date on Father's Day in summer 2018. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actress Anna Faris. Their nine-year marriage coming to an end in 2017. The two share a six-year-old son, Jack.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Realme 3 Pro 'Surprise' Sale at 4PM Today after First Batch Sells Out in Minutes
- Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Voters Lathicharged In West Bengal's Asansol
- Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
- Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results