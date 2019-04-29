Take the pledge to vote

Chris Pratt Gives a Sweet Toast at Fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger's Bridal Shower

Ahead of wedding with Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger had the best time with friends and family at her bridal shower.

April 29, 2019
Chris Pratt is jumping right out of the Avengers universe straight into his pre-wedding festivities. The 39-year-old actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating, and are all set to get married soon.

Katherine recently had her bridal shower at her mother Maria Shriver's home. "Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family," a source told People about the bride-to-be's party held on Saturday.

"Maria definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside. There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs," the source added.

There was a surprise appearance from the groom too, much to the delight of the 29-year-old bride-to-be. "Katherine lit up when Chris arrived. He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention," the source said.

Katherine looked stunning in a long white dress with her hair down. Oprah Winfrey was among the guests at the shower. Father Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped by at his daughter's shower after attending his son Joseph Baena's college graduation.

Chris and Katherine were first romantically linked when they were spotted out for a picnic date on Father's Day in summer 2018. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actress Anna Faris. Their nine-year marriage coming to an end in 2017. The two share a six-year-old son, Jack.

