1-MIN READ

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are beyond thrilled and extremely blessed" after she gave birth to their first child together.

LOS ANGELES Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are beyond thrilled and extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.

The 41-year-old Avengers actor and the 30-year-old childrens book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.

The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalm 126:3: The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.

Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 11, 2020, 2:01 AM IST
