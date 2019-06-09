Chris Pratt Marries Katherine Schwarzenegger, Tarun Tahiliani Defends Priyanka Chopra's Blouse-less Saree

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed for the very first cover of InStyle (US) wearing a blouse-less saree. While the actress set the temperature soaring, a number of social media users accused her of cultural appropriation and exploiting her own background. Designer Tarun Tahiliani who crafted the actress's outfit came out in support of Priyanka and defended her sartorial choice.

Oblivious to all the fiasco, Priyanka is busy enjoying "Chopra fam jam" in India. However, she's having FOMO as she and her husband Nick Jonas can't stop missing each other.

In another news, actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, have finally married in an “intimate and very romantic setting ceremony”.

Also, it's Sunday and it's time to revisit the trailers from Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants with Trailers This Week.

For this and more, scroll down and take a recap of the top entertainment news of the day.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani has defended Priyanka Chopra over the backlash she received for a magazine cover recently. The actress' blouse-less saree for the cover was designed by Tarun and featured hand-embroidered detail and Swarovski crystals. Tarun has come out in Priyanka's support and said he found "nothing vulgar" about the saree, as is being claimed by online haters.

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara in an intimate gathering. This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

In a freewheeling conversation on a languid Mumbai afternoon, Konkona Sensharma talks to News18 about her upcoming films to working with Bhumi Pednekar for the first time, her work equation with her mother, actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen, and her next directorial project.

Salman Khan's journey from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old, coupled with the chemistry with his frequent co-star Katrina Kaif, has translated into a frenzy that seems unstoppable at the ticket window. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, has grossed Rs 122.20 crore in four days.

From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers released this week that you shouldn't miss.

