Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman Pay Tribute to Co-star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan with Natalie Portman (L)

Natalie Portman and Chris Pratt remembered Irrfan Khan after the actor passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's death was condoled by his Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt. "So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank. Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed (sic)," Chris wrote on social media.

Chris and Irrfan collaborated in the sci-fi action movie that released 2015. It went on to become a major blockbuster and its third installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, is in the making.

Actress Natalie Portman also shared a picture with Irrfan on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Sending love to Irrfan Khan's loved ones today." Irrfan and Natalie had collaborated on New York, I Love You (2008).

image

Read: 'Irrfan Khan was a Wonderful Actor, Pivotal to Slumdog Millionaire's Success', Says Danny Boyle

Earlier, Colin Trevorrow, who directed Irrfan in Jurassic World and Danny Boyle, who helmed Slumdog Millionaire had condoled the news of Irrfan's demise. Asif Kapadia, director of Irrfan's The Warrior, had also paid tributes after learning about his demise.

The sudden death of the actor not only jolted the Indian film industry, but sent shock waves internationally as well. Popular celebrities Riz Ahmed and Ava DuVernay led the charge in condoling his death, remembering him for his exceptional talent.

Read: Ron Howard To Ava DuVernay, Hollywood Calls Irrfan Khan 'Guiding Light'

(With inputs from IANS)

