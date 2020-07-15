MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Chris Pratt on What He Loves and Hates About His Superhero Gear as Star-Lord

credits - IANS

Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in superhero films like Avengers: Infinity War, talked about his superhero gear and said that he loved the jacket but hated the helmet.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Actor Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in superhero films like Avengers: Infinity War, says he loved the long jacket that his character wore.

"You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it's really cool. It's leather, it moves, and the first time I ever wore it was the first time I ever felt like I was the character. So, that jacket is good but my least favourite is the helmet," he said.

"When I put on that helmet they bolted on my head, there is wind and there is rain. I can't breathe and I can't see. There is supposed to be some device inside that has the director's voice going through but it's killing me with feedback, and I don't say the damn thing, I'll act through the helmet. I hate the helmet but I love the jacket," he added, about working in Avengers: Infinity War, which will air on Star Movies.

Meanwhile, Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and are now gearing up for the next chapter in their lives. The baby on the way will be Schwarzenegger's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack with former wife Anna Faris.

