Chris Pratt Opens Up About His Bond with Tom Holland, Says ‘I Just Love Him’

It’s difficult to not fall in love with the Spider-Man star Tom Holland. So much so, that even Star-Lord Chris Pratt couldn’t help but open up about his love for Holland.

The two Marvel stars not only share a friendship, but a bond of brotherhood. At their appearance at EW and PEOPLE’s video studio backstage at Disney’s D23 Expo in August, the two actors opened up about their brotherly bond.

Taking the lead, Pratt said, “I think we have a relationship that’s a bit like an older brother younger-brother type of situation.”

Replying to him, Holland responds, “Older brother,” pointing at himself and gesturing to Pratt, “Younger brother.”

However, Pratt seems to have another opinion about the bond. He added, “I do kind of think of Tom as a younger brother,” to which Holland replies, “older brother.”

Pratt continued, “We’ve worked in the same arenas, and I’ve seen him come up and be exceptional and arrive, and it’s kind of nice. I feel like I want to help him and take care of him, and look at that face. I just love him.”

The two Marvel actors have shared screen space in films ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame.’ The two stars will be uniting again for the upcoming Pixar film, ‘Onward.’

In the animated Pixar movie, the actors have voiced for two teenage elf brothers, who lost their father at a young age. Describing his character in the movie, Pratt revealed, “My character, Barley, he just really loves his brother but also he’s as annoying as he is helpful. And I hope that’s not the case with me.”

Holland added, “He’s like my big LA brother. My LA bro.”

