Chris Pratt Remembers Jurassic World Co-Star Irrfan Khan: 'He Was Such an Elegant and Powerful Man'

Ahead of Jurrasic World 3’s release, Chris Pratt opened up about his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan. The Bollywood actor played the role of the Jurassic World amusement park’s owner in the film. Following his death in 2020, Chris and Bryce Dallas Howard had paid their tributes to the star.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor in a recent interview remembered the actor. He called Irrfan an ‘elegant’ star who also delivered powerful performances.

“He was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much. Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful (sighs)," he told The Times of India.

In 2020, Chris took Twitter and mourned Irrfan’s demise. “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," he had tweeted. Bryce Dallas Howard had shared two pictures with the actor and tweeted, “Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always ❤️ #RIPIrrfanKhan".

Chris is gearing for the release of Jurassic World 3, aka Jurassic World: Dominion, The film is set to release in June with Bryce Dallas Howard Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum starring in it. Chris is also returning for an extended cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

