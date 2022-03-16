Chris Pratt Takes Viral ‘Who’s Your Twin Challenge’, Check Out Who Is His Lookalike

Hollywood star Chris Evans’ celebrity twin is Jennifer Lopez! Yes, you read that right. The actor who is known for his wit and humour, makes videos to entertain his fans. Maintaining the trajectory, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to share a video where he took up the ‘Who’s Your Celebrity Twin’ challenge. He was surprised to see that Instagram suggested the sexy JLo as his celebrity twin.

The 42-year-old actor shared a video in which he is seen lying in his bed as he takes up the viral challenge. As he starts the challenge, half of his face is swiped through pictures of various celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Zendaya among others. The face swiping comes to an end when the actor’s half-face is covered with JLo’s smiling face. Chris Pratt couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the On The Floor singer as his celebrity twin.

Taking to the captions, the 42-year-old star wrote, “I’ve never felt more beautiful @jlo.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, his fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons as they couldn’t stop smiling. While one fan wrote, “

Lol nice Chris,”another wrote, “Christifer Lopratt.” A third social media user wrote, “

I love your reaction,” and added a laughing emoticon.

Earlier, the makers of The Terminal Kist featuring Chris Pratt in the lead role dropped a teaser of the film. Based on the book by the same name, the series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn among others. The series’ new promo gives a glimpse of all the deadly action that it promises as it follows the story of Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece whose team is ambushed during a covert mission.

The Terminal List is special for several reasons, one including that it marks Chris Pratt’s return to TV after playing Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation for seven seasons. As for The Terminal List, the show will consist of eight episodes.

The Terminal List also has Pratt as its executive producer. The new teaser released by Amazon also reveals the release date of the series as it confirms that will drop on the streaming platform on July 1. The show also stars Chris Pratt’s brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

