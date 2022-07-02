Chris Pratt Wants To Work With Sidharth Malhotra, Promises To Visit India and Try Bheja Fry; Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Hollywood star Chris Pratt in one movie? Yes, please! The Guardians of the Galaxy star expressed his interest in working with the Indian actor when the latter shot a special interview video with Pratt. On Saturday, a video by Amazon Prime Video was shared online in which Malhotra and Pratt spoke about the international star’s latest series The Terminal List.

In the show, Pratt plays the role of a Navy SEAL whose life changes after a failed mission. Speaking about the series, Malhotra and Pratt talk about working on action scenes. “You know, I have to say, personally I’m a big fan of the action genre,” Malhotra confessed. Pratt replied, “I can tell you an action hero for sure. We gotta work together.” During the conversation, Malhotra also spoke to him about his film Shershah.

They also spoke about Pratt’s ‘fart breaks.’ “It was my birthday week and my wife made me birthday cookies. You gotta do what you gotta do,” he said.

Malhotra also hosted a fun food-guessing for Pratt in which the Hollywood actor tried to decode Indian foods such as Chicken 65 and Bheja Fry. Pratt’s funny guesswork on Chicken 65 left Malhotra in splits. The talk then veered onto gastronomic delights, when Chris admitted that his love for Indian food comes in the way of exercising restraint! Pratt promised to visit India and try some ‘brain fry’ someday.

“I would try that. It sounds nice. I like anything that is deep-fried. Anyone can cook a prime rib but if someone can make a goat’s brain taste good, you have got extra special skills,” Pratt said.

Pratt will return to the big screen this week with Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth. The actor will reprise his role as Star-Lord in an extended cameo.

