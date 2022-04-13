Chris Rock Breaks His Silence 2 Weeks After Will Smith Oscars Slapgate; Jokes 'Got My Hearing Back'

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 ceremony is still making the headlines. While the comedian has maintained a stoic silence on the incident till now, Rock has finally given broken his silence on the controversy saying that he has “got his hearing back.” As per People magazine, the 57-year-old comedian finally broke his silence, during his Ego Death World Tour stand-up show in Indio, California. Rock had earlier refused to discuss the infamous Oscar slap incident in depth because he was “still working through what happened".

“I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” said Chris Rock, to a California-based paper, as quoted by People Magazine.

To jog your memory, nearly two weeks ago, during the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting an Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) Following this, Will Smith went on stage and punched Rock in the face after the comedian cracked a joke about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, which is due to a medical condition called alopecia. After returning to his seat, Smith was captured cursing Rock as he asked him to keep his wife’s name out of his “f***** mouth."

Soon afterwards, Smith was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’, During his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022. He stated that his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As for the latest development, the Academy recently announced that the actor has been banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

